Soldier dies in a mine explosion in Artsakh


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 17 Artsakh Defense Army soldier Ruslan Manukyan (born in 1998) was fatally injured in a mine explosion at the military base located in the northern direction of the army.

Artsakh Defense Army said that an investigation is carried out to find out the details of the incident.

