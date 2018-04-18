103 views

OSCE monitoring in Hadrut region passes on schedule



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east direction of the Hadrut region.

According to Artsakh MFA, the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

