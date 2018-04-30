Pashinyan: Armenia’s position in Karabakh talks will grow stronger

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Leader of "Yelk” faction, candidate for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has noted that the recent political developments in Armenia will "significantly strengthen Armenia’s position in the negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement”.

He has made that statement at the meeting with RPA faction members at the National Assembly today.



“The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is one of the most important. Obviously, the negotiations and the settlement must be undertaken within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. The rhetoric used by current leadership of Azerbaijan doesn’t create an environment for a realistic settlement,” said Nikol Pashinyan.



RPA representative Eduard Sharmazanov has reminded that Nikol Pashinyan criticized Armenia’s membership in the EAEU as an MP, but has stated recently that he will not withdraw Armenia from the union if he is appointed Prime Minister.



Pashinyan has responded that he was indeed against Armenia joining the EAEU, but the membership in the union is an established fact now and all politicians have to take that into account. The candidate for Prime Minister has noted that the issues Armenia has in EAEU and other integration processes can and must be raised.



Touching on Armenia’s membership in CSTO, Pashinyan has noted that Armenia needs to clarify the allied commitments in defense with other members, which will enable the parties to form correct expectations.