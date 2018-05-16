Armenia condemns Azerbaijan’s warlike rhetoric

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Ashot Hovakimyan has spoken at the International Conference on the Victims of Ethnic and Religious Violence in the Middle East and mentioned in his speech the Daesh-style crimes that Azerbaijan committed out of xenophobia against Armenians.

At the conference on May 14 in Brussels, Ashot Hovakimyan qualified as false and unfounded Azerbaijani Foreign Minister’s approaches to Karabakh conflict settlement.



Hovakimyan condemned the policy of justification of hate crimes, glorification of criminals, allowance for violence and terror by the state, and warlike rhetoric, conducted by Azerbaijani leadership at the highest political level.