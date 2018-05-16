Armenia condemns Azerbaijan’s warlike rhetoric

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Ashot Hovakimyan has spoken at the International Conference on the Victims of Ethnic and Religious Violence in the Middle East and mentioned in his speech the Daesh-style crimes that Azerbaijan committed out of xenophobia against Armenians.
At the conference on May 14 in Brussels, Ashot Hovakimyan qualified as false and unfounded Azerbaijani Foreign Minister’s approaches to Karabakh conflict settlement.
Hovakimyan condemned the policy of justification of hate crimes, glorification of criminals, allowance for violence and terror by the state, and warlike rhetoric, conducted by Azerbaijani leadership at the highest political level.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.