Mnatsakanyan and Kasprzyk discuss Karabakh settlement


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk has shared with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan the results of the Paris meeting with Azerbaijan’s FM Elmar Mammadyarov.

According to Armenian MFA, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has reiterated Armenia’s commitment to exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the framework of OSCE Minsk Group and attached importance to realization of previously achieved agreements.

