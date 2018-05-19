Artsakh is the most important pillar, Armenian FM says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that “Artsakh is the most important pillar at this stage of the history of our identity”.

Minister Mnatsakanyan said this on May 18 at the briefing after the meeting with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan in Stepanakert.



“We talked about our principles, about the importance of Artsakh for Armenia, the security and development of NK. We also touched upon the fact that the whole Armenian nation is concerned about Artsakh, as it is the most important pillar at this stage of the history of our identity. In this regard, we have a our common responsibility,” Armenian FM emphasized.



“In Artsakh every person feels that the people here live in extraordinary conditions, not remarking which is simply unacceptable.



The conditions are extraordinary in the sense that there is a danger and a rival, which is an issue of physical security, concerning every one of us. Thus, it is very important that we come here, feel this spirit and take the responsibility,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.



On May 18 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan had a meeting with the senior staff of Artsakh Defense Army.