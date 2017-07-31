The YerevaNN algorithm of artificial intelligence

Mathematics is the driving force of love, justice, and progress. Mediamax and VOLO launch a joint project, MathArt. It will tell about the talents developing Mathematics in Armenia, and their work.



Mathematics is of key value in the modern world and we hope that MathArt will help attract Armenian youngsters into that particular science.



Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) it’s possible to predict the mortality risk 48 hours after the patient’s admission to the ICU. At first glance it seems like a scenario of a sci-fi movie, whereas there are a lot of scientific research labs working on it in the world, including the YerevaNN research lab.



YerevaNN: bringing minds together over machine learning



YerevaNN scientific educational lab was founded in 2016 by a post-graduate student of the Faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics of the Yerevan State University Hrant Khachatryan. Initially he was more interested in informatics but after a while his focus shifted to mathematics, and years later the idea of YerevaNN research lab was born. The lab aims to promote machine learning research in Armenia.



“While studying at the University we saw that the students were interested in artificial intelligence, however this discipline was not being taught. We realized that we needed a new platform where the students would be able to explore it professionally,” the head of the lab Hrant Khachatryan says adding that from time to time 4 members of YerevaNN meet with students and conduct lectures.



Deep learning algorithms: global examples

Machine learning and healthcare

YerevaNN’s first fruits: mortality prediction

The Armenian future of artificial intelligence