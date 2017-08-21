Arpi Stepanyan: Without love there is no winning in mathematics

Mathematics is the driving force of love, justice, and progress. Mediamax and VOLO launch a joint project, MathArt. It will tell about the talents developing Mathematics in Armenia, and their work.



Mathematics is of key value in the modern world and we hope that MathArt will help attract Armenian youngsters into that particular science.



Arpi Stepanyan is the Scientific Secretary of the Institute of Mathematics of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, researcher at the Department of Real Analysis.



Her workday is full of silence, which is not a strange thing in the life of a mathematician who is deeply engrossed in the science of numbers. The only noise that can be heard in her office during the day the slow whisper of trees coming out of her half-open office window. The peaceful ambience is a necessary working condition though for the 35-year old researcher.



Arpi has inherited the love of math since early childhood from her parents, both mathematicians. She had two options- painting or math, but following her parents’ steps her choice fell on mathematics.



“It has always been math for me. My life has always been full of it, starting from school. So, when time came to choose between Applied Mathematics and Mathematics, the latter won,” she says.



Arpi Stepanyan Photo: Mediamax

Discovering the world of mathematics

Mathematicians

Eternal questions through the eyes of a mathematician

Complex problems solved in mathematics and life

Life expressed in a math formula

The thin line between the real and unreal

Armenia on the mathematical global map

Devotees and the future of mathematics