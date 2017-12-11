Adam Bittlingmayer: Mathematical base is Armenia’s advantage

Mathematics is the driving force of love, justice, and progress. Mediamax and VOLO launch a joint project, MathArt. It will tell about the talents developing Mathematics in Armenia, and their work.



Mathematics is of key value in the modern world and we hope that MathArt will help attract Armenian youngsters into that particular science.



Two loves have directed Adam Mathias Bittlingmayer from Germany in two very important stages of his life: one has brought him towards machine learning and artificial intelligence and the other one – to Armenia.



Decision to learn languages and the “victory” of the accurate science



Adam says that the fate and a little bit of a chance have played a helping hand in his decision to master the secrets of machine learning and artificial intelligence.



“I always loved learning languages and doing translations which has brought me towards machine translation. During my first semester I couldn’t make up my mind which one to do and registered in a couple of classes. I started learning Spanish and after a while I was speaking it fluently. Still, I got an average grade at the exams and was quite disappointed and saddened, because I knew the subject excellently. But what can you do? You can’t say that you know Spanish literature best of all; it’s all very subjective:”



Adam Bittlingmayer Photo: Mediamax

The “inspector” of machine translation

Marie Taryan talks to Adam Bittlingmayer Photo: Mediamax

The need to study mathematics

Machine learning and Armenia’s advantages

