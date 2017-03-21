Armenian PM leads by number of positive mentions in online media

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, presents the data of online media coverage of parties, alliances and political figures in the pre-elections period by the results of 13-19 March 2017 analysis.



MaxMonitor monitored and analyzed the following websites between March 13 and 19:



168.am

1in.am

A1plus.am

Aravot.am

Armenpress.am

Armlur.am

Blognews.am

Hraparak.am

Lragir.am

Mediamax.am

News.am

Panorama.am

Tert.am



The monitoring results show that the most extensively covered political figures are:



Political figures



1. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan – 605 publications (35.2%), 383 out of which are positive, 211 are neutral, and 11 are negative.



2. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan – 502 publications (29.2%), 332 out of which are positive, 169 are neutral and 1 is negative.



3. Member of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance Seyran Ohanyan – 138 publications (8.0%), 72 out of which are positive, 65 are neutral and 1 is negative.







Parties and alliances



1. Republican Party of Armenia – 1077 publications (46.5%), 157 out of which are positive, 558 are neutral, and 332 are negative.



2. Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance – 332 publications (14.3%), 73 out of which are positive, 244 are neutral, and 15 are negative.



3. “Tsarukian” alliance – 281 publications (12.1%), 59 out of which are positive, 199 are neutral, and 23 are negative.







Mediamax media company and its MaxMonitor platform lead on Armenia’s media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. The platform’s clients are dozens of private companies and state agencies: banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and departments, international organizations and embassies.