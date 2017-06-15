Tvapatum-2017 media conference to kick off in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Media Initiatives Center invites representatives of Armenian media community to participate in Tvapatum-2017 media conference to be held on June 16-17.



Media management will be the key topic of this already 4th Tvapatum. The conference will cover changing image and functions of media, new means of monetization, efficient ways of forming and branding modern media platforms, as well as media- social media interaction.



Tvapatum-2017 will allow the participants to explore the secrets of successful media in digital world with the help of 6 international and 6 local speakers.



The conference is open for all representatives of Armenian media community: media managers, editors, journalists, photo journalists, operators, students.



The participation is free of charge.



The two-day meetings will be held at 10:00-17:00 Yerevan time, ISTC center (5th floor, 7th building, Yerevan State University)



The working languages are Armenian, English and Russian with translations provided.



You can get acquainted with speakers, topics and agenda by visiting the following link: http://conference.tvapatum.mediainitiatives.am/.