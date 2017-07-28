“I saw the news on Facebook”: platforms are getting more credit than content creators

Mediamax presents the key findings of Digital News Report 2017 presented by The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.



1. Less than half could remember the name of the news brand for a particular story when coming from search or social media. Correct brand attribution was just 37% from search and 47% from social media. This compares with an attribution rate of 81% for users who arrived directly from another page on a destination website.



2. By contrast, between half and two-thirds could remember the path through which they found the news story (social media 67%, search engines 57%). This reinforces the idea that platforms are getting more credit than publishers for the content they produce.



3. Content produced by some news brands is remembered far more than that from others. When coming from social media, stories from the Guardian (69%), BuzzFeed (68%), and the BBC (59%) were correctly attributed around twice as often as stories from the Independent (35%), the Mirror (27%), or the Sun (29%).



Photo: REUTERS