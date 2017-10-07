OSCE concerned about amendments to Armenia’s Information Law

Yerevan/Mediamax/. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir raised concerns about the planned amendments to the country’s Freedom of Information Law during his visit to Armenia.



“The discussions and process aimed at amending the current legislation need to be transparent and inclusive to ensure that all potential consequences are foreseen and can be properly addressed before adoption. Upholding public access to information with a very narrow system of exceptions in accordance with international standards, and ensuring that investigative journalism is not hampered, is crucial,” reads Desir’s statement.



OSCE Representative underlined the need to continue the fruitful co-operation between his office and Armenia to promote the freedom of the media.



Harlem Desir also emphasized the need to ensure safe working conditions for journalists in Armenia and referred to cases of obstruction of the professional activities of media workers, especially while covering public events.