Merkel and Armenia

Angela Merkel’s bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) will take 246 out of 709 places in the German Bundestag by the results of September 24 elections. It will be Angela Merkel’s fourth term as the Chancellor, and Mediamax decided to remind how Armenia-Germany relations developed during her rule.



1. When and how did Armenian leaders meet with Angela Merkel?



In January 2003, President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who was paying a working visit to Germany, met with the representative of the German opposition, CDU Chairperson Angela Merkel.



The next meeting between the two took place in November 2006 in Berlin, when Merkel was already a Chancellor. The leaders stated then that the bilateral relations were greatly invigorated and the German government and private investors played an important role in various economic projects in Armenia.



In February 2009, Angela Merkel met with the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in Munich. In May of the same year, Armenian and German leaders talked again in Prague, at the margins of the EaP Summit. Merkel told Sargsyan that Germany support the efforts aimed at normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.



The next meeting between Sargsyan and Merkel took place in June 2010 in Berlin. Serzh Sargsyan noted at the meeting that Azerbaijan kept making statements about military solution for the NK issue, thus threatening not only the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, but also the overall stability in the region.



The two leaders met again in May 2015 in Riga, at the EaP Summit. Their last meeting was on 6 April 2016, just a day after the April War ended. It was at the joint post-meeting news conference when Serzh Sargsyan made the famous statement that Armenia is “fighting with weapons from the 80s”.



2. What did Merkel say about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?



At the same joint press conference of 6 April 2016, Angela Merkel stated that the OSCE Minsk Group plays an important role in peaceful settlement of the NK conflict and that Germany as an OSCE Chairman is trying to accelerate the process of establishing stable ceasefire in the conflict zone.



Angela Merkel and Serzh Sargsyan on 6 April 2016 in Berlin Photo: REUTERS

3. What was Merkel’s position in recognition of the Armenian Genocide?

Angela Merkel and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Photo: REUTERS

4. How did Armenian President become an unwilling witness to Merkel’s harsh words to Yanukovych?

Armenian President witnessed Merkel’s and Yanukovych’s hard talk, Spiegel writes Photo: REUTERS

5. Is it true that Angela Merkel visited Soviet Armenia?