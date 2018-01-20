Armen Sarkissian: Scientist, ambassador, prime minister, businessman

Media and certain political circles are speculating about the possibility that the Armenian National Assembly might elect former Prime Minister Armen Sarkissian the fourth president of the republic in March 2018.



Armen Sarkissian was born on 23 June 1953 in Yerevan, Armenia. He is married, with two sons and three grandchildren.



He graduated from the Theoretical Physics and Mathematics Faculty, Yerevan State University (YSU). In 1976-1984, he worked as Professor of Physics at YSU and founded the Department of Computer Modeling of Complex Systems.



In the Soviet times (1984-1985, 1989-1991), he was visiting research fellow and later worked as Professor at the University of Cambridge, Institute of Mathematics of London University.



Between 1992 and 1995, Sarkissian served as Ambassador of Armenia to the UK. Simultaneously, he was “Senior Ambassador” to Europe, Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and the Vatican (until 1999).



In 1995-1996, he worked as Head of Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the EU.



On 1 November 1996, Armen Sarkissian became the fifth Prime Minister of Armenia. He served only four months of the term and left the office on 28 February 1997. Until this day, some people believe that a dispute with Defense Minister Vazgen Sargsyan was the reason of Sarkissian’s resignation. However, that opinion has yet to find factual proof. The official explanation, which we have no reason to consider implausible, states that Armen Sarkissian resigned due to the need to get treatment for a serious illness.



In 1998, he was reappointed Ambassador to UK and served until 2000.



Armen Sarkissian is the Founding President of the Eurasia House International (since 2000).



In different periods he provided consulting to British Petroleum, Alcatel, Telefonica, and other companies.



