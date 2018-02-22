Corruption, business, migration and ANPP in EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini signed the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities in Brussels on February 21.



Having studied the document, in this edition of the Key Mediamax introduces answers to some of the most important points of EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities.



1. What role does this document allocate to civil society?



Civil society is an important actor in the context of the Eastern Partnership and the EU and Armenia will further facilitate its involvement in the implementation of these priorities.



The parties will also strive to further develop a favorable environment for civil society, including social partner’s organizations, and its participation in decision making. Civil society has been consulted on the establishment of these Partnership Priorities and will also play an important role by contributing to the monitoring of their implementation.



2. What changes do we expect in governance and judiciary?



The EU and Armenia are committed to further cooperation with the objective of the promotion of human rights and the rule of law, as well as the fundamental freedoms. They will work together towards continuous improvement of Armenian public administration, good governance and judiciary, step up the fight against corruption and strengthen civil society. Gender equality, environmental and social issues will be mainstreamed in all areas.



