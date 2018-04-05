S-400: Turkey’s challenge to USA

One of the main results of Russian President’s visit to Turkey on 4-5 April 2018 became the agreement on the new delivery date for Russian S-400 missile systems. This edition of “Key” column covers the missile system and the Russian-Turkish agreement.
1. What is S-400?
S-400 is the Russian long-range air defense missile system designed for elimination of modern and perspective airborne threats.
On 28 April 2007, the Russian government put S-400 into service. The export name is “Triumph”.
S-400 is in service in the Russian Federation and Belarus. In 2015, Russia signed a deal on delivery of S-400 worth over USD 3bn to China. The first battery was delivered in January 2018.
2. When will Russia deliver S-400 to Turkey?
Kommersant newspaper reports that the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) has stated on April 4 that the delivery of S-400 missile systems will begin in July 2019.
The initial delivery date was scheduled for March 2020, and Kommersant’s sources call this change “an unprecedented concession” on Moscow’s party. The decision was made during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
3. Why does Turkey need S-400?
Moscow Defense Brief Chief Editor Mikhail Barabanov has told Kommersant that “this S-400 story has become a symbolic project of sorts for Turkey, which is aimed to throw a challenge to USA who opposes the deal”.
Editor-in-Chief of Arms Export magazine, Andrei Frolov has noted that Turkey wants to get its first long-range air defense missile system to demonstrate the country’s “independence in defense”.
4. When was the contract signed and what is its value?
The contract on delivery of four batteries of S-400 worth around USD 2.5bn to the Turkish army was signed in July 2017. Turkey will pay for 45% of the contract value and the remaining 55% will be covered with loan from the Russian Finance Ministry. Turkey plans to repay the loan within four years, repaying 15% of the loan each year.
Photo: REUTERS
In September 2017, Russian Presidential Aide for Military Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin made the following statement:
“S-400 is one of the most sophisticated systems in the world, consisting of a whole set of technical equipment, so there are many nuances about it. I can guarantee that all decisions regarding this contract are in strict accordance with our strategic interests. For that reason, we understand the reaction of certain Western countries who are trying to pressure Turkey.”
5. Who else wants to buy S-400?
In 2017, Vladimir Kozhin noted that countries of Southeast Asia, Middle East and “certain members of CSTO” are all in queue to buy S-400 missile systems.
“We have a lot of applications. A number of countries are interested in S-400. But you need to understand that the missile systems are very expensive, not something anyone can afford,” remarked the Presidential Aide.
6. Can Armenia expect to get S-400?
In August 2011, Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan stated that S-300 missile systems were in service in Armenian army and did not exclude the possibility that in time Armenia would have S-400 as well.
The Armenian Defense Ministry officially stated that it had S-300 back in December 2010.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.