S-400: Turkey’s challenge to USA

One of the main results of Russian President’s visit to Turkey on 4-5 April 2018 became the agreement on the new delivery date for Russian S-400 missile systems. This edition of “Key” column covers the missile system and the Russian-Turkish agreement.



1. What is S-400?



S-400 is the Russian long-range air defense missile system designed for elimination of modern and perspective airborne threats.



On 28 April 2007, the Russian government put S-400 into service. The export name is “Triumph”.



S-400 is in service in the Russian Federation and Belarus. In 2015, Russia signed a deal on delivery of S-400 worth over USD 3bn to China. The first battery was delivered in January 2018.



2. When will Russia deliver S-400 to Turkey?



Kommersant newspaper reports that the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) has stated on April 4 that the delivery of S-400 missile systems will begin in July 2019.





Foreign Policy | 2018-04-04 09:29:09 Putin, Erdogan and S-400

3. Why does Turkey need S-400?

4. When was the contract signed and what is its value?

Photo: REUTERS

5. Who else wants to buy S-400?

6. Can Armenia expect to get S-400?