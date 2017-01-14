Being politician is a tough job, Armenian PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that “concerns about the future of our country” brought him to politics.

Prime Minister said this during the news conference, answering to Mediamax’s question on factors that changed his previous “conviction of himself” not as a politician.



“Moreover, I would like “concerns” to be perceived as an expression without any pathos,” Prime Minister remarked.



“I have said for many times that the highest expression of happiness and content for every manager are results, registered in the sphere during his/her tenure,” Karapetyan added.



He observed that being a politician is a tough job in fact. “Unfortunately, I have no personal life or interests right now”, PM confessed.