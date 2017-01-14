PM “committed to keep this position in case of productive work”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said that he did not yet know whether he would be involved in the electoral list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

“Being an Armenian citizen, I have lived outside of Yerevan for the last 5 years. I do not know whether the number of my residence days here complies with the law to be involved in the list of RPA. In case it does not correspond to the demands, I will not be involved,” Karen Karapetyan said.



Prime Minister remarked that he was not going to lead RPA campaign headquarters as well and denied rumors about such a proposal.



Touching upon his activity as Prime Minister in 2018, Karen Karapetyan said that he “is committed to keep this position in case of productive work”.