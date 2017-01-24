433 views

EU Ambassador: Proper elections will open new doors for Armenia


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said today that the Armenian government adopted a constructive approach to organize the coming Parliamentary elections in a proper way.

Touching upon the issues, relating the installation of video cameras in polling stations, EU Ambassador said:

“We are not directly involved in the discussions on such issues, though I know that the sides are trying to find the best possible solution. I am convinced that it is possible to reach an agreement with the applicant company.”

According to him, the European Union largely supports Armenia both in terms of finances (EUR 7 mln) and political consultation, so that the agreements, reached between the government and opposition parties on the electoral reforms are most smoothly implemented.  

The Head of the EU Delegation noted that proper, transparent elections will open new doors for Armenia-EU cooperation.

