The idea of Armenian-Russian investment foundation is discussed


Dmitry Medvedev and Karen Karapetyan
Yerevan/Mediamax/. On January 24 Dmitry Medvedev and Karen Karapetyan had a meeting at Russian Prime Minister’s residence with the participation of official delegations from both sides.

In addition to traditional directions of cooperation, the sides discussed also the possibility of giving a fresh impetus to expanding collaboration in new facets, as well as issues relating involvement of Russian capital in Armenian business through joint projects, Press service of the Armenian government reports. 

Armenian side proposed to establish an investment foundation, which will give the opportunity to finance priority sectors for the Armenian economy. Russian side estimated the proposal positively.

The sides touched upon creation of a free economic zone in the area, where Armenia borders with Iran, which will involve participation of the Russian companies. Dmitry Medvedev expressed an opinion that Russian companies would show interest in that project.




