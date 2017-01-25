Armenia will be the best country for Armenians, PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said, “Armenia will be the best country for Armenians”.

Prime Minister made this statement at the meeting with representatives of Armenian community at the Embassy of Armenia in Russia.



“I was one of you not so long ago. I know very well that you all live, looking with sincere interest at what is happening in Armenia,” Karen Karapetyan said.



According to him, sense of pride and dignity of Armenians is tied to how Armenia fares.



“I promise that our team will do everything possible,” said the head of the government.



Touching on Armenia-Diaspora relations, Karen Karapetyan noted that Diaspora is an advantage for Armenia and the conversation on the importance of those relations is a long one.



“We should understand that they are two sides of the same coin. I can see the huge potential of Diaspora in its involvement in building our country. First, I don’t want Armenia-Diapora relations to be based on the idea that Armenia is only interested in Diaspora’s investments and charity. We need to import the culture of management and communication,” Prime Minister said.



While speaking about the vision for the country’s development, Karen Karapetyan mentioned four main components of the future Armenia: independent, safe, just and intellectual.



“We have no other option. We need to form smart governance in all spheres. Human capital is the greatest value of our country,” Prime Minister said.