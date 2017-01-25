Former PM to continue his active political activity

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan announced today the termination of his membership in the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

“Announcing termination of my membership in the Republican Party of Armenia, I have made one of the toughest and most important decisions in my life. I have considered this decision for quite a long time. Honestly, it was not an easy choice for me, as I dedicated about two decades to this party, a considerable segment of my life,” Hovik Abrahamyan’s statement reads.



Former Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to his fellows from the party for years of effective work together.



“I am grateful to all current and former officials from the Armenian governmental institutions, all those responsible for Armenian marzes, cities and villages, thousands of our citizens for the achievements, that we were able to registered together,” Former Prime Minister said.



Hovik Abrahamyan emphasized that team work, as well as dignity of each team member will always be a priority for them.



“Of course, my place will not be empty - new members will join the party, maybe even cleverer and more committed than me, but I would also like them to be at least as patriotic and statesmanlike as myself.



I am leaving RPA, but I will continue my active political activity, as I am convinced that I have enough energy, knowledge and experience to serve our country and people.



I will continue to live and work for Armenia,” Hovik Abrahamyan said.