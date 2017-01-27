Serzh Sargsyan doesn’t welcome Tsarukyan’s comeback to politics

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia and the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said he doesn’t welcome businessman Gagik Tsarukyan’s comeback to the political arena.

“I will say only one or two words about other relevant issues, including Gagik Tsarukyan’s return to politics and decision to form a coalition. I will say briefly, I do not welcome Gagik Tsarukyan’s return to the political arena. As for formation of coalitions or participation of various political powers in the election, as I said before, I consider it a positive phenomenon.



Another issue is simply absurd. It is ridiculous to see people trying to create an impression that Republican Party experiences an outflow of supporters. It is nonsense. In the last few months alone over 11 000 people joined the party,” Serzh Sargsyan said, while delivering a speech at the RPA Council session on January 26.