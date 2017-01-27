Parliamentary elections day can be changed, Armenian President says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Serzh Sargsyan, President of Armenia and President of Republican Party of Armenia, did not exclude that Parliamentary elections may take place not exactly on April 2, but 4-5 days later.

“There are some disagreements in the Armenian political sphere on setting the elections on April 2. Our lawyers have convincing arguments, that this is the most efficient solution from the legal point of view.



Putting aside legal formulations, I also have some concerns to tell the truth. I would love to dedicate April 2 and the following days to paying tribute to our heroes and their memory. I wanted to mark these days with introducing the public to the great work, new solutions and achievements in the sphere of army building a year after the April war. I personally had nothing against signing the decree, and now will definitely agree to postpone the elections for 4-5 days. But let’s wait a little, when all the participants of the elections are revealed, and we are able to reach an agreement with everyone, without exceptions. I think that nothing will happen, if we postpone the elections for a few days. If we reach the political agreement, then I am sure that lawyers can easily give us the legal grounds, and the election process will not be tarnished by anything,” Serzh Sargsyan said during session of RPA Council on January 26.