Vigen Sargsyan to take part in RPA campaign

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said today that he was going to participate in the pre-election campaign as member of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).
“The scope of my activities during the campaign will be defined by the party,” Minister Sargsyan said during the news conference, dedicated to 25th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.
Vigen Sargsyan remarked that his participation in the campaign will comply with the rule and spirit of law, so that it does not hinder carrying out his work responsibilities.
