We never make concessions under pressure, Armenian President says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that “politicians should have civil courage”.

“Your political activity is worthless without that feature. Cowards have only a life of a butterfly or a snowdrop in politics. There is no person on Earth without fears. Only fools are fearless, but when you change your decisions under pressure, you become a coward. You should never ever change your decisions under pressure or fear,” Armenian President said, delivering a speech at Andranik Margaryan Political School of Republican Party of Armenia.



“One of U.S. Presidents said that they should never negotiate out of fear, and they should never fear to negotiate. In my view, Kennedy was one of the best Presidents of the United States, and his words are in line with our current situation. We never make any concession under pressure, when it comes to NK issue. We are ready to accept mutual compromises for the sake of peaceful settlement of NK issue, without another war, but no pressure, be it external or internal, can influence our decisions,” Serzh Sargsyan emphasized.