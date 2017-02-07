Davit Tonoyan is appointed Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree today, relieving Davit Tonoyan of his duty as the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia.

By another decree, the President appointed Davit Tonoyan the Minister of Emergency Situations.



Davit Tonoyan was born on December 27, 1967.



In 1991, he graduated from the Faculty of Geology of Yerevan State University, and in 1997 – from Military-Diplomacy Academy of Russia.



In 1992-1994 he served in the Internal Affairs Ministry’s main department against organized crime, and in 1994 he assumed a military service in the Department of Military Police as head of branch.



In 1997, he served in the Defense Ministry Department of Armaments.



In 1998-2004, he held different posts adjacent to NATO Allied Command Operations Headquarter.



In 2004-2007, he worked as Military Representative of Armenia to NATO.



In 2007-2008, he served as Chief of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Defence Programs of the Defense Ministry.



In 2008-2010 he worked as Chief of Department of Defence Policy of the Defense Ministry.



From 2 October 2010 until present, he worked as the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia.



