Armenian PM warns “to stop doing disservice”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan strictly warned today during the session all the ministers and heads of regional (marz) structures, which according to the media, used their administrative resources to influence the election campaign.
“Such actions will be estimated as disservice, regardless of the political party that will profit from them,” Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Karapetyan called on to pay special attention to his warning.
