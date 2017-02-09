595 views

Armenian PM warns “to stop doing disservice”


Karen Karapetyan
Karen Karapetyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan strictly warned today during the session all the ministers and heads of regional (marz) structures, which according to the media, used their administrative resources to influence the election campaign.

“Such actions will be estimated as disservice, regardless of the political party that will profit from them,” Prime Minister said.  

Prime Minister Karapetyan called on to pay special attention to his warning.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | February 9, 2017 14:52
Armenian President holds a consultation with NSC memebers

Society | February 9, 2017 13:03
Armenian government to deepen ties with Diaspora

Politics | February 9, 2017 12:28
Ishkhan Zakaryan submits his resignation
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017