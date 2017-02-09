366 views

Armenian President holds a consultation with NSC memebers



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Serzh Sargsyan, President of Armenia, President of Armenian National Security Council, held a consultation today with members of NSC.

Armenian presidential press service reports that the meeting was devoted to discussing current issues and NSC Activity Plan for 2017, based on suggestions from members of Armenian National Security Council.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | February 9, 2017 14:52
Armenian President holds a consultation with NSC memebers

Society | February 9, 2017 13:03
Armenian government to deepen ties with Diaspora

Politics | February 9, 2017 12:28
Ishkhan Zakaryan submits his resignation
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017