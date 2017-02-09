Armenian President holds a consultation with NSC memebers

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Serzh Sargsyan, President of Armenia, President of Armenian National Security Council, held a consultation today with members of NSC.
Armenian presidential press service reports that the meeting was devoted to discussing current issues and NSC Activity Plan for 2017, based on suggestions from members of Armenian National Security Council.
