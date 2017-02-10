Yerevan will not change its foreign policy orientation, Russian envoy thinks

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin said that Armenia builds it relationship with the European Union without any harm to its obligations within the frames of EAEU and CSTO.

“Armenia and Russia are allies, Russian and Armenian people have brotherly relations. Both our countries are involved in EAEU and CSTO integration unions, which of course implies economic and political obligations. Relations with the EU are developed without any harm to these priority obligations, and everyone understands it perfectly,” the diplomat told in an interview to TASS news agency (Russian).



Ivan Volynkin also commented the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Armenia.



“In our view, these elections are really interesting, as Armenia shifts to parliamentary model of governance. According to the new Electoral Code of Armenia, the opposition will take no less than 1/3 places in the National Assembly. Besides, guaranteed “stable majority” in the Parliament is of special importance, as it will provide permanency of the political process in Armenia. Taking into consideration the above mentioned circumstances, we do not observe any valid reason for Yerevan to change its foreign policy orientation”.



