Gagik Tsarukyan is elected as President of Prosperous Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today MP, former President of Prosperous Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan was elected again as the President of the party during the party’s 9th congress.

He was also elected as the President of Prosperous Armenia Political Council.



Gagik Tsarukyan announced his resigning from the position of the President of Prosperous Armenia party and quitting active politics two years ago. Last month he announced his return into politics.



The party has been led by Naira Zohrabyan since February, 2015.