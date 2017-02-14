794 views

Armenian President schedules visit to France in March



Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will visit France on March 8 by the invitation of the French President.

Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier informed the press of it today.

According to the Ambassador, one of priorities during the presidential visit will be presentation of Armenia’s economic attractiveness.

“Armenian-French relations are very saturated in every sector and have dynamic development,” the Ambassador said.

Touching upon the negotiations on Armenia-EU Framework Agreement, Jean-Francois Charpentier noted with satisfaction that the process has entered the final stage.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | February 14, 2017 17:47
Armenia sends humanitarian aid to Syria

Army and Police | February 14, 2017 16:44
Armenian Defense Ministry focuses on borderline communities

Politics | February 14, 2017 16:08
Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance to present “365” program
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017