Armenian President schedules visit to France in March

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will visit France on March 8 by the invitation of the French President.

Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier informed the press of it today.



According to the Ambassador, one of priorities during the presidential visit will be presentation of Armenia’s economic attractiveness.



“Armenian-French relations are very saturated in every sector and have dynamic development,” the Ambassador said.



Touching upon the negotiations on Armenia-EU Framework Agreement, Jean-Francois Charpentier noted with satisfaction that the process has entered the final stage.