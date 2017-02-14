Armenian President schedules visit to France in March

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will visit France on March 8 by the invitation of the French President.
Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier informed the press of it today.
According to the Ambassador, one of priorities during the presidential visit will be presentation of Armenia’s economic attractiveness.
“Armenian-French relations are very saturated in every sector and have dynamic development,” the Ambassador said.
Touching upon the negotiations on Armenia-EU Framework Agreement, Jean-Francois Charpentier noted with satisfaction that the process has entered the final stage.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.