Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance to present “365” program

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Member of the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance, MP and Deputy Chairman of Unity Party Stepan Margaryan said today that the alliance will reveal its “365” program soon.



“It will be a realistic program, aimed at achieving serious, drastic changes in Armenia in one year. The citizens of the Republic of Armenia should recognize their interests and feel the changes. We will present a one-year program for dynamic development,” Stepan Margaryan told the press.



The MP noted that although it’s difficult to form alliances in Armenia, “that is a necessary action because it helps the voters make their choice quickly and provides a stable voice for the opposition.”



According to Stepan Margaryan, the ruling party will be their alliance’s sole opponent in the parliamentary elections.



Deputy Chairman of Unity Party denied the possibility of a coalition between Unity Party and the authorities after the elections.