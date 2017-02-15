Trade and investments section of EU-Armenia Agreement is negotiated

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The 6th stage of negotiations on EU-Armenia Framework Agreement, relating trade and investments issues, started in Yerevan.
The following directions of the agreement will be discussed within the frames of negotiations: “Sales of Services”, “Protection of Intellectual Property Right”, “Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures”.
Negotiations on the following directions will be summed up: “Sales of Goods”, “Conflict Regulation”, “Transparency”, “Technical Barriers of Trade”, “Customs Issues”, “Competition”, “State Participation Enterprises”, “Trade and Sustainable Growth”.
