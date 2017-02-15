Armenian PM hopes to stay after April 2 elections

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that he “wasn’t surprised” by the omission of his name on the RPA party list.

Prime Minister made this statement at the meeting with the students of Yerevan State University, while answering the question on where he sees himself after the parliamentary elections on April 2.



“If our our (the RPA – editor) voter trusts us and the Republican Party gets the right of forming the government, I think the party will give the current government team an opportunity to continue its work,” Karen Karapetyan said.