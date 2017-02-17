Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance talks about security and economic growth

Yerevan/Mediamax/. One of priority directions of the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance’s activity will be the security of Armenia and Artsakh and development of Armenian economy.

Representatives of the alliance made that statement to the press today.



“We will reveal our program soon. The most importance point for me is the security of Armenia and Artsakh, which I consider to be the biggest issue of these days, so to say, the issue of issues,” said former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan.



A member of Heritage Party Armen Martirosyan noted that the factor of Raffi Hovhannisyan and Vardan Oskanyan’s participation will attract large investment to Armenia from Diaspora.



Vardan Oskanyan himself attached importance to the role of Seyran Ohanyan in this regard, as “for many years he managed the institution most trusted by Diaspora, the army”.



Vardan Oskanyan believes the primary issue to be the development of Armenia’s economy, stating that the alliance’s program will include key changes for mentality and work process.



“Contrary to current situation, where budget defines policy, our program implies that policy will define budget. We will go for increasing salaries and creating new jobs, which will improve living conditions and purchasing power of the people, resulting in economic growth,” Vardan Oskanyan said.



Former Foreign Minister believes it’s possible for Armenia to receive investment to the value of USD 1bn annually from Diaspora.



