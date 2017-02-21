Serzh Sargsyan: Armenian-Russian alliance is “irreplaceble”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Armenian-Russian military alliance is “irreplaceable in sustaining stability of this region”.

“No military alliance can be based on emotions. This alliance is based on mutual, clearly understood common interests and necessity,” Armenian President said, delivering a speech at the operative meeting of the Armenian Armed Forces senior staff and high-ranking officials.



“Armenia will continue to properly fulfill all responsibilities within the frames of Armenian-Russian alliance, as well as Collective Security Treaty Organization. There have been events, actions and speeches within the frames of CSTO recently, which we do not like, but no action, speech or even behavior by any leader or representative of any CSTO state can ever put the necessity of Armenian membership in doubt. That is just unacceptable,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



“At the same time we are going to continue forming a dynamic positive agenda with NATO and its member states, aimed at fostering international peace and security. All these actions will help us to eliminate the unfriendly if not hostile policy, adopted by Turkey,” Armenian President said.







