Armenian President and PM to avoid unhealthy competition

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said today that “neither Turks, nor Azerbaijanis created our internal shortcomings”.

“It is unacceptable to think that we are condemned to failure unless NK issue is settled and Turkish blockade is eliminated. Neither Turks, nor Azerbaijanis created our internal shortcomings, and they have nothing to do with our problems in the country’s governance,” Armenian President said, delivering a speech at operative meeting of the Armenian Armed Forces senior staff and high-ranking officials.



“Problems in organizing our social life and properly governing our country basically introduce national security issues. Poor governance directly affects our security and defense. That is why we initiated constitutional reforms, which brought our country into the stage of crucial changes. I know that many of you have concerns about elimination of the position of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in peacetime. When the new Constitution comes into force in 2018, this position will only be available in wartime.



This new Constitution shifts Armenia to parliamentary model of governance. Nevertheless, Armenian Prime Minister will have broader powers and possibilities in terms of national security and defense than those of Commander-in-Chief and President in semi-presidential system. We aim at focusing responsibilities and powers to exclude the unhealthy competition between the President and the Prime Minister under conditions of “coexistence”. I think that it is very important,” Serzh Sargsyan said.