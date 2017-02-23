Armenia’s political powers believe new Electoral Code is hard to understand

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Representatives of the parties and alliences, which will participate in the parliamentary elections in Armenia, believe the new Electoral Code is be difficult to understand for the people, but is a one step forward on the way of improving democracy in Armenia.

Member of Armenian National Congress (ANC) alliance Aram Manukyan said at the discussion today that the new Code doesn’t account for the difficulties of counting families.



Representative of the “Yelk” alliance Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the authorities should carry out large-scale efforts to explain the new election process to the people.



He stressed that he “saw no base for free and just elections”.



Representative of the Republican Party of Armenia Lernik Aleksanyan stated that given all the flaws, the Electoral Code cannot correct previous mistakes.



“The Code allows creating transparency in the voting stations. This is a big step forward, and there is a tendency of correcting mistakes of the past elections,” said the RPA member.



Stepan Safaryan from Free Democrats Party said, “The government needs to demonstrate political will to organize fair elections.”