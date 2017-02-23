PACE: Upcoming elections are a challenge for Armenian authorities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the PACE monitoring delegation to Armenia Liliane Maury-Pasquier said today that the upcoming elections are a serious challenge for Armenian authorities to increase the trust towards the election process among the population.

Liliane Maury-Pasquier made that statement at the meeting with Armenian National Assembly President Galust Sahakyan.



Galust Sahakyan assured that “the upcoming parliamentary elections will be free, fair, transparent, and compliant with democratic standards”.



At the meeting with members of the Armenian National Assembly delegation to the PACE, Liliane Maury-Pasquier noted that she received compaints about certain articles of the Electoral Code during previous meetins, in particular, regarding the ranked voting system.



“Is that system relevant in a small country such as Armenia?” PACE representative asked.



Member of the National Assembly delegation to the PACE Naira Zohrabyan also considered introduction of the ranked voting system unacceptable as she believes it will facilitate electoral fraud. Samvel Farmanyan noted that the system isn’t the best but allows electing candidates that have earned the trust of people in marzes.