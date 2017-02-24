Zurabyan: 50-60% people in Armenia are ready to sell their votes

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MP from Armenian National Congress (ANC) Levon Zurabyan said today that their alliance with the People’s Party of Armenia will be guided by "calls for peace and neighbourliness”.

According to Levon Zurabyan, other alliances in Armenia have been created to push interests of their candidates, while theirs “is a continuation of years-long cooperation”.



He also shared his opinion on electoral fraud, stating that “50-60% of Armenian citizens are ready to sell their voices”.



According to Levon Zurabyan, installation of technical means in voting stations decreases the volume of fraud that could be witnessed in previous years, but leads to intensification of attempts to buy votes.



“In democratic countries people register progress, while we head towards underdevelopment, corruption, and growth of poverty,” he said.