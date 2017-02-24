490 views

Armenian President to meet NATO Secretary General


Serzh Sargsyan and Jens Stoltenberg

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on February 27 in Brussels.

NATO Press Office informed this today.

Serzh Sargsyan and Jens Stoltenberg will hold a joint press briefing after the meeting.

According to Mediamax’s information, Armenian President will have meetings with the European Union leaders in Brussels next week, followed by Serzh Sargsyan’s official visit to France.

