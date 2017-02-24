Armenian President to meet NATO Secretary General

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on February 27 in Brussels.
NATO Press Office informed this today.
Serzh Sargsyan and Jens Stoltenberg will hold a joint press briefing after the meeting.
According to Mediamax’s information, Armenian President will have meetings with the European Union leaders in Brussels next week, followed by Serzh Sargsyan’s official visit to France.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.