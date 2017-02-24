Serzh Sargsyan to have meetings with EU leaders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to Brussels on February 26-28.

Armenian Presidential press service informed that during the two-day visit Serzh Sargsyan will have meetings with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncke, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, President of the European People’s Party Joseph Daul and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



Armenian President will also meet with business representatives from the Armenian community.