Upper Lars checkpoint “will have an alternative”, says Armenian PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan qualified his two-day visit to Georgia as “constructive, friendly and substantial”.

“Our delegation is very satisfied with the results of the visit and with the treatment we received. We discussed all issues of mutual interest. We agreed to bring new, regional quality to our economic cooperation, so that we can present a big common market to the rest of the world frequently. That will include tourism sector, the new free economic zone we’re building with Iran, and other spheres. We talked about expansion of business and agreed that we’ll use Georgia’s experience in tourism and pass our experience in IT sector to the Georgian side. This constructive visit has been an inspiration and a responsibility for me,” Karen Karapetyan said.



According to him, they suggested Armenia as a platform for entering the EAEU market to Georgian partners. The parties agreed to set an “open day” for Georgian business people, when they will discuss various projects in Armenia.



Touching upon an alternative for Upper Lars checkpoint, Prime Minister noted, “We discussed that issue. Be assured there will be an alternative.”



The head of the government stated that apart from economic relations, they also discussed strengthening of ties between the two nations.



“We have an issue of establishing ties between future generation, and we agreed to use different platforms to bring young people together for communication. We also spoke about the problems of Georgian Armenians, including those in Javakheti, issues of education, textbooks, retraining of teachers. There was no issue where we had a tendency or reason for misunderstanding,” Karen Karapetyan said.



Armenian Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan informed that Georgian Government will allocate GEL 3.5 million to major renovation of Petros Adamian Tbilisi State Armenian Drama Theatre.









