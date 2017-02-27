RPA’s rival is Armenia’s unsolved problems, says Ashotyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Ashotyan said today that the upcoming parliamentary elections will symbolize "election of development model for Armenia”.

Armen Ashotyan made that statement during the meeting with the press, stressing that “the communist, liberal and conservative powers, participating in the elections, have a broad ideological outlook, which allows saying that we’ll have competitive elections”.



As for RPA, Armen Ashotyan stated that the party will emphasize security and progress in its program, and will not avoid healthy disputes during the election campaign.



“We want to win quality, free, fair elections. Our legislation allows competing in the same electoral districts, within the same party,” RPA Vice President said.



Touching upon the main rival of RPA, Armen Ashotyan noted that their rival is “the unsolved problems in Armenia, not other political powers”.



When asked if Karen Karapetyan will remain the head of the government if RPA wins, Armen Ashotyan answered that “Karen Karapetyan will once again be the candidate for Prime Minister”.



