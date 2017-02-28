Armenians consider themselves Europeans, President says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that even the hardest times in history have never put Armenia before a civilizational choice.

President Sargsyan said this in his speech at Carnegie Europe headquarters in Brussels.



“No one imposes implementation of democratic reforms on Armenia, it is only our choice. Armenians consider themselves completely Europeans, as both our spiritual, cultural heritage and lifestyle are European. It is no coincidence that hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Armenians live in European countries, serving their talents and hard work to the well-being of those countries. This is also an important link between Armenia and the European Union,” Serzh Sargsyan noted, adding that EU-Armenia cooperation is based on values.



Touching upon the negotiations on the new EU-Armenia Framework Agreement, concluded yesterday, Armenian President said that the mentioned document evidenced the viability of the so called “both, and” policy.



“Thus, we simply provide stronger legal grounds for the currently existing cooperation. We are convinced that this will allow and at the same time oblige us to have a more efficient state, Armenian President said. “It is true that our membership in Eurasian Economic Union was viewed by some of our Eastern partners negatively at the beginning, but I am happy that the time put everything into place”, President noted.