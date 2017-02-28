“We set a high bar,” says Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated, “Armenia’s political system will be put to serious test in the coming weeks.”

The President made that remark during his speech at the Carnegie Europe headquarters in Brussels.



Serzh Sargsyan noted that Armenia specified the authorities of different branches of power in the amended Constitution.



“Armenia made a bold step by those constitutional amendments, aimed first at decentralization of power, and second, at development of a constitutional system that will remove flawed remnants of the Soviet period, reduce corruption risks and ensure the best conditions for sustainable development of the country,” Armenian President said.



“We set a high bar for ourselves – to hold democratic, free, fair and transparent elections,” Serzh Sargsyan added and expressed his confidence that Armenia will achieve the set goal.