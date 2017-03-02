U.S. will watch situation outside of polling stations too, says Ambassador

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said today that the U.S. Government carefully follows the elections in Armenia, from what happens in polling stations on the election day to what happens outside of them.

The Ambassador made that statement during his visit to the central office of the Republican Party of Armenia, which launched the series of his meetings with political parties and alliances taking part in the April 2 parliamentary elections.



“I recommend all concerned powers to lead serious, issue-centered campaigns. The people of Armenia deserve that,” Richard Mills said.



“As the ruling party, we value not only the results, but also the quality of the election process. We anticipate unbiased and equal treatment towards all involved powers from our international partners,” said RPA Vice President Armen Ashotyan.