Serzh Sargsyan avoids direct answer about his political future

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia didn’t give a direct answer to the question on his political future in the interview to Euronews.
When asked if absence of the President’s name in the party list of Armenia’s ruling Republican Party means that he’s leaving politics, Serzh Sargsyan said:
“That means that we take into consideration the opposition’s concerns regarding the use of administrative resources in the election process. That also means that we are creating opportunities of self-expression for young people in politics. I have been the leader of the Republican Party for 10 years, and as such I remain.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.