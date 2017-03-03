676 views

Serzh Sargsyan avoids direct answer about his political future


Serzh Sargsyan
Serzh Sargsyan

Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia didn’t give a direct answer to the question on his political future in the interview to Euronews.

When asked if absence of the President’s name in the party list of Armenia’s ruling Republican Party means that he’s leaving politics, Serzh Sargsyan said:

“That means that we take into consideration the opposition’s concerns regarding the use of administrative resources in the election process. That also means that we are creating opportunities of self-expression for young people in politics. I have been the leader of the Republican Party for 10 years, and as such I remain.”

Comments

